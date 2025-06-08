Nations FC facing top-four exit amid GFA Disciplinary probe following walk-off incident

Nations FC’s place in the Ghana Premier League’s top four hangs in the balance as they await a crucial disciplinary verdict from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), following a controversial walk-off during their penultimate league clash against Basake Holy Stars.

The Abrankese-based side could drop out of the top four if the Disciplinary Committee rules against them in a case expected to be decided on Monday, June 9, 2025, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The dramatic incident occurred during the second-to-last game of the season, where Basake Holy Stars were leading 1-0 courtesy of a penalty. Tensions escalated when Holy Stars were awarded a second penalty, sparking a scuffle on the pitch. Security personnel were forced to intervene amid rising tempers, after which Nations FC abruptly walked off the field on the orders of club owner Dr. Kwame Kyei.

In the aftermath, Basake Holy Stars lodged a formal protest to the GFA, seeking to be awarded three points and three goals due to the abandonment of the match. If the committee upholds their request, Nations FC will be docked three points, a development that could drastically reshape the final league standings.

Nations FC concluded their campaign with 60 points, securing second place on the table. However, a three-point deduction would see them plummet to fifth, effectively pushing them out of the coveted top four.

In such a scenario, Heart of Lions would move up to second, Asante Kotoko would climb to third, and Hearts of Oak, eagerly awaiting the outcome, would leapfrog into fourth.

Such a decision would be a crushing blow to Nations FC, whose impressive season would be marred by an incident that has cost them Premier League prestige.