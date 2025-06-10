Nations FC fined GHS2,500 over abandoned match against Basake Holy Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has fined Nations FC GHâ‚µ2,500 for causing the abandonment of their Ghana Premier League fixture against Basake Holy Stars.

The committee, chaired by Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq., ruled that Nations FC were solely responsible for the disruption, dismissing the club’s counter-protest and citing clear breaches of GFA Premier League Regulations.

According to the verdict, GHâ‚µ1,250 of the fine will be paid to Basake Holy Stars, with the remaining GHâ‚µ1,250 going to the GFA. In addition to the fine, Nations FC forfeited the match by a 3-0 scoreline, awarding all points and goals to Holy Stars under Article 33(1)(b).

Further punishment includes a three-point deduction from Nations FC’s season tally. The club, which finished the campaign with 60 points, will now drop to fifth place with 57.

The committee has also referred the case to the GFA Prosecutor to investigate match officials’ reports and recommend disciplinary action against individuals involved in the incident.

The ruling follows a dramatic end to the season in which Bibiani GoldStars clinched the Premier League title. All affected parties have the right to appeal within 24 hours of receiving the decision.