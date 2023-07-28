Nations FC gaffer Kasim Mingle optimistic for Ghana Premier League impact

New Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle is brimming with hope for his team's prospects in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Nations will make their league debut after securing promotion last season and have brought in the experienced Mingle to lead the team in what is expected to be a tough test.

"We are new entrants in the Premiership, but we are going to make an impact in the league. We are going to see some good football, and Ghanaian fans will enjoy it. I'm capable of doing it, and I will do it at Nations FC," Mingle asserted.

Having departed Bechem United at the end of the season, the coach has joined the ranks of league newcomers, gearing up for the start of the 2023/24 season. Mingle spent three successful years at Bechem United, taking charge in March 2021.