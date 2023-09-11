Nations FC in final preparations for Ghana Premier League debut

Newly promoted Nations FC intensified their preparations for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season with training sessions in Accra on Monday.

The club, who earned promotion by topping their zone, are gearing up for their first-ever appearance in Ghana's top football league.

After concluding their pre-season with a friendly match against Hearts of Oak in the capital, which ended in a 2-0 defeat, Nations FC decided to remain in Accra for additional training ahead of their season opener. They will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC next Wednesday as they aim for a strong start in the top tier.

With a clear objective to retain their top-flight status, Nations FC has made strategic recruitments and has confidence in their coach, Kassim Mingle, who guided Bechem United to a third-place finish last season.

As the club prepares to embark on this new journey, they are determined to establish themselves as a competitive force in the Ghana Premier League.