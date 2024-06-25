Nations FC midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang completes loan move to Lithuanian outfit FK Babrungas Plung

Nations FC midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang has secured a loan move to Lithuanian club FK Babrungas PlungÄ— during the ongoing transfer window.

The enterprising midfielder was instrumental for Nations FC in their maiden Ghana Premier League campaign, helping the Abrankese-based club finish seventh at the end of the season. Agyemang made 15 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 20-year-old joins the team after impressing in a series of successful trials, showcasing his remarkable skills and determination on the field.

This move marks a significant milestone in Agyemang's career, and he is expected to play a pivotal role for FK Babrungas in the upcoming campaign.

In an official statement, Nations FC expressed their excitement and support for Agyemang's new opportunity:

“As Agyemang embarks on this new chapter in his career, everyone at Nations FC wishes him the best of luck. We are confident that he will make a significant impact at FK Babrungas and continue to excel in his football journey.”

Agyemang's loan move to FK Babrungas PlungÄ— is seen as a promising step forward in his career, providing him with the opportunity to gain valuable international experience and further develop his talents.