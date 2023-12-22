Nations FC midfielder Victor Oduro eyes Ghana Premier League glory in inaugural season

Nations FC midfielder Victor Oduro is optimistic about his team's chances of clinching the Ghana Premier League title in their inaugural season.

Despite a challenging start, the newcomers have surged to the fourth position in the league standings.

Currently unbeaten in their last six games, with five victories and one draw, Nations FC have displayed resilience and determination. Victor Oduro, who formerly featured for Dreams FC star, shared the team's ambition, stating the zeal to leverage their current form to win the title.

"Our target is to win the Ghana Premier League title. We didn’t start the season well but we’ve been able to pick our pieces together. Our target is to win the league, and by God’s grace, we can do it."

As they prepare for their upcoming match against Bechem United in week 16 of the domestic top-flight, Nations FC remain focused on their quest for the league title.