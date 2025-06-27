Nations FC monitoring Golden Kick youngster Bless Ege

Nations FC are keeping close tabs on Golden Kick’s teenage sensation Bless Ege, with the highly-rated winger emerging as a potential transfer target ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The club is actively monitoring Ege’s progress, particularly as he continues to impress in camp with the Ghana U-20 team in Prampram.

The exciting wide man has built a growing reputation for his blistering pace, flair, and direct attacking styleâ€”qualities that align with Nations FC’s long-term project of building a youthful, dynamic squad.

Bless Ege was one of Golden Kick’s standout players last season, and his performances at both club and youth national team level have caught the attention of several top-flight sides, with Nations FC now leading the pack.

Though no official bid has been submitted yet, talks could develop quickly depending on the winger’s form in upcoming youth internationals. Ege is widely considered one of the brightest attacking talents in Ghana’s lower divisions.

Nations FC, known for spotting and nurturing young stars, may soon make their move.