Nations FC not interested in Ghana football anymore – Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Brands Manager of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye Ansah insists his outfit is no more interested in Ghana football following recent incident in the sides clash against Basake Holy Stars.

The match, held at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park ended abruptly, with Nations FC walking off the pitch in protest of officiating decisions in a high-stake clash on Sunday.

Before this incident, the home team had taken the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd-minute mark.

Nations FC went into the match four points at the top of the league standings, needing two wins from their final two games to secure a historic Ghana Premier League title.

Holy Stars, on the other hand, had to escape defeat in the much-anticipated clash in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.

Speaking after the dramatic incident, Boakye Ansah expressed disappointment while insisting the side is no more interested in Ghana football.

“Everything depends on the report of the Match Commissioner. We will file an official complain to the GFA and we will see whatever decision the FA will take. We are not interested in Ghana football anymore. We are tired”

Meanwhile, Boakye Ansah has hinted about Nations FC quitting the Ghana Premier League.

“You just wanted three points and threatened lives. They told us either we lose the game or they kill someone. This prompted our decision not to continue the match. For now, they should take their league” he added.

Now, the Abrankese-based club’s title quest rest in the hand of the Ghana Football Association, who are expected to decide on the matter in the coming days.