Nations FC official alleges Holy Stars bused armed men to match venue in GFA-branded vehicle

Nations FC’s Brands Manager, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, has made allegations against Basake Holy Stars, claiming the club used a Ghana Football Association (GFA)-donated vehicle to transport armed individuals to Sunday’s Ghana Premier League clash.

The incident occurred at the Ampain AAK II Sports Arena during a Week 33 fixture.

According to Boakye Ansah, the individuals, described as heavily built men wielding knives and guns, created a threatening environment that led Nations FC to abandon the match in the first half.

The team walked off the pitch after conceding a second penalty while trailing 1â€“0, citing security concerns and questionable officiating.

Speaking to Luv FM, Boakye Ansah expressed disappointment with the conduct of the home team and the apparent use of intimidation tactics.

“My biggest disappointment is with the head of the Western Regional Association, who is the owner of Basake.

“He came to the stadium in a pick-up that was given by the GFA. The bus the GFA gave them when they qualified to the Premier League was the bus that was used to bus the macho men on two occasions into the stadium.

“They [Machomen] were holding knives and guns. It was our safety and security officer who saw them. That is why we decided not to play the game."

The GFA said it is investing the incident.