Nations FC sets ambitious goal to rise from bottom of League by 10th week

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle has set an ambitious goal for his team - to climb out of the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table within the next three weeks.

Nations FC currently finds themselves at the bottom of the league table, having secured only 5 points from their first seven matches.

Mingle, who previously guided Bechem United to two consecutive third-place finishes, outlined his vision during an interview with Radio Gold Sports.

He expressed his confidence in the team's potential to progress from their current position and move towards the middle of the league table.

"We are there temporarily; very soon we will move from there to the middle of the table," Mingle stated optimistically.

He acknowledged the challenges they've faced, noting that despite their dominance in many matches and creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, they have struggled to secure victories.

Mingle pointed out, "The matches we've been playing, if we are not playing well and we are playing badly, I will say it will be very difficult for us to move out from there. But if you watch the statistics, all the matches we have played, we were the better side, we created a lot of chances that were easy to score."

He went on to express his belief that as the team becomes more clinical in front of goal, their fortunes will change for the better, ultimately propelling them up the league table.

Mingle emphasized the importance of closing the points gap and indicated that with a couple of wins under their belt, they could find themselves in the middle of the table by the end of the 10th week of the league.

Nations FC is scheduled to face fellow strugglers, Real Tamale United, in their upcoming match during week 8 at the Dr. Kyei Complex, and the team will be striving to begin their ascent in earnest.