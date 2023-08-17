Nations FC sign Brazilian forward Joe Dos Santos Silva

Newly promoted side Nations FC are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

The club's recruitment drive has led them to secure the talents of Brazilian forward Joe Dos Santos Silva, as they aim for a successful first season.

With aspirations to establish themselves in the top flight, Nations FC's recruitment team has been working diligently to identify and bring in talents from various sources. Silva is the latest addition to their efforts.

In addition to Silva, the club has also made significant signings including Emmanuel Sarkodie, Kwame Boakye, Emmanuel Agyemang, and Nafiu Sulemana. These additions are expected to enhance the team's roster for their maiden season in the Ghana Premier League.

Nations FC earned promotion to the top tier after emerging victorious in the 2022/23 National Division One League Zone 2 competition. Their dedication to success is evident in their choice of head coach, Kassim Mingle, who was previously with Bechem United and led them to a commendable third-place finish.