Nations FC sign winger Kwame Boakye from RTU

Nations FC have made an exciting addition to their squad by signing winger Kwame Boakye from Real Tamale United (RTU).

The 25-year-old player has consistently impressed during his time in Tamale since joining in October 2021 from Unity.

Boakye's performances in the just-ended season were particularly noteworthy, as he made a solid 30 league appearances for RTU, contributing with an assist. His displays caught the attention of Nations FC, who have now secured his services for the upcoming season.

According to Ghana football transfer expert Shaban Mohammed, the mercurial winger has joined Nations FC following his stellar performances in the last campaign. Boakye has reportedly signed a three-year contract after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medical tests.

Nations FC, who earned promotion last season, are determined to build a strong and competitive team as they establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Ghana's top division.