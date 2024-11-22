Nations FC star Razak Simpson relishes Black Stars debut after dream call-up

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has expressed his excitement and gratitude after earning his first-ever Black Stars call-up during November’s international window.

Simpson was selected for Ghana’s games against Angola and Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, a testament to his exceptional form in the Ghana Premier League.

As a key figure in Nations FC's defence, he has played a vital role in helping his club remain at the top of the league, boasting the best defensive record with only three goals conceded so far this season.

His stellar performances caught the attention of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who handed him his debut call-up. Simpson didn’t disappoint, delivering solid performances in both games. He stood out in Ghana’s clash with Angola and followed up with another strong showing against Niger.

Reflecting on the moment he learned of his selection, Simpson shared, “One day I was there, and I had a foreign call. I picked it up, and it was coach Otto Addo.

He told me, 'Razak Simpsonâ€¦ congratulations,’ and everything. After the call, I got down to my knees, prayed to God, and thanked Him for everything. I said that my dream is finally true."

Simpson now sets his sights on maintaining his form to secure a spot in Ghana’s squad for the 2025 AFCON and upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.