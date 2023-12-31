Nations FC strengthen squad with addition of midfielder Abdul Karim

Nations FC have fortified their squad for the upcoming second half of the season with the signing of defensive midfielder Abdul Karim from Bechem United.

Regarded as a highly talented player, the 23-year-old is expected to his experience and skill to the team.

Despite a challenging start to the season, Nations FC have showcased remarkable improvement in recent weeks, ascending into the top half of the table and positioning themselves just three points away from the coveted top-four spots.

The addition of Abdul Karim further bolsters the team's prospects, setting the stage for a formidable push for success in the latter part of the league.

The second transfer window provided Nations FC with a golden opportunity to reinforce their squad, and the acquisition of Abdul Karim stands out as a pivotal move in this direction.