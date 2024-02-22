Nations FC strengthen squad with two new signings ahead of second round

Nations FC have bolstered its squad with the addition of two new players, Richard Berko and Nuamah Blankson, ahead of the second round of the season.

The club officially announced the signings in a statement released on Thursday, February 22.

In a social media post, Nations FC welcomed the duo, saying, "It's Official. Welcome to Nations FC, Berko Richard and Blankson Nuamah."

📝It’s Official 😁😁😁 Welcome to Nations FC Berko Richard 💻

Blankson Nuamah 🏃🏽‍♂️#WIFW🔵🟠⚪️🦅 pic.twitter.com/A4OxhT0uB0 — Nations Football Club (@nationsfcgh) February 22, 2024

The team, which is in its maiden season, had a mix of results in the first round but managed to secure a fourth-place finish.

They are looking to build on this performance, and the new signings are expected to strengthen the squad and improve their competitiveness.

According to Coach Kasim Mingle, while winning the league is a possibility, their primary focus is on achieving a respectable finish.

With the addition of Berko and Blankson, he believes his team will be better equipped to achieve this goal.

Nations FC will not participate in this weekend's matches, as their opponents, Dreams FC, have continental commitments in the CAF Confederation Cup.