Published on: 06 September 2023
Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle admits Division One Super Cup a true measure of team’s strength
Kassim Mingle

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has disclosed that he has learnt valuable lessons from his team’s performance in the just ended Division One League Super Cup.

Nations FC finished in third place after failing to reach the final of the competition.

Mingle says their participation in the competition has provided him and the players with vital feedback on areas they need to improve ahead of their debut season.

He said: “I’m disappointed because I think we should have played in the final. It’s (the Super Cup) good for you to assess your team better and for the players to know they are not there yet. They have to work hard. It’s work in progress.”

Nations FC are away to Dreams FC for their first match in the Premier League on Wednesday, September 20 2023.

By Suleman Asante

