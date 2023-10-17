GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle alleges assault on referee in Berekum Chelsea match

Published on: 17 October 2023
Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle alleges assault on referee in Berekum Chelsea match
Kassim Mingle

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has claimed that referee, Laud Nettey assigned for their matchday 5 clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday, October 15 2023 was physically attacked by some persons at half time.

This, Mingle’s believes affected the referee’s performance after recess. Nations lost the game narrowly courtesy Emmanuel Sarpong’s 40th minute strike for the hosts.

Mingle said post-match: “It was somehow a balanced game. And the first half, officiating was not bad. But after the half time, they went and attacked the referee. They started hitting him in front of their dressing room. It was the policemen who came to intervene to try to put the referee in a room.

“So, when they came back to the 2nd half, he changed his attitude because he was afraid. They attacked him in presence of us. About 8 or 9 of them. Police intervention that saved him and he went and came back in the 2nd half. So, he was frightened and all of you were witness to whatever happened.”

Berekum Chelsea have since denied Mingle’s accusations.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more