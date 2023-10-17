Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle alleges assault on referee in Berekum Chelsea match

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has claimed that referee, Laud Nettey assigned for their matchday 5 clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday, October 15 2023 was physically attacked by some persons at half time.

This, Mingle’s believes affected the referee’s performance after recess. Nations lost the game narrowly courtesy Emmanuel Sarpong’s 40th minute strike for the hosts.

Mingle said post-match: “It was somehow a balanced game. And the first half, officiating was not bad. But after the half time, they went and attacked the referee. They started hitting him in front of their dressing room. It was the policemen who came to intervene to try to put the referee in a room.

“So, when they came back to the 2nd half, he changed his attitude because he was afraid. They attacked him in presence of us. About 8 or 9 of them. Police intervention that saved him and he went and came back in the 2nd half. So, he was frightened and all of you were witness to whatever happened.”

Berekum Chelsea have since denied Mingle’s accusations.

By Suleman Asante

