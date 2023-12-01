Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle confident of victory against Accra Lions

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle has revealed his aim is to pick all three points when they travel to Sogakope to play Accra Lions on Sunday, December 3 2023.

Lions will host the premier league debutants at the WAFA Park for their matchday 13 game.

Nations go into the game with a lot of confidence after recording three wins on the spin. They are currently 5th on the league standings with 17 points, 4 points behind leaders, Aduana.

Nations are just 1 point richer than Lions who are in 12th position. Mingle admits Sunday’s opponents are a brilliant side but is hopeful of snatching the win.

He said: “You know they are also not a bad side, very good side but we’re going to play them and the end of the day, the better side will win. We are going there to play and win. Our aim is to play and win. So, we are going there to play and win.”

By Suleman Asante