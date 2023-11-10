Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle confident of victory over Heart of Lions on Sunday

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle is confident of securing all three points when they host Heart of Lions on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The two bottom sides on the league standings will face off at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, November 12 2023.

Mingle has revealed the readiness of his side for the game and is hopeful their home advantage will count on Sunday.

He said: “We are preparing just like we do in our other league matches to play them. So, we are on it preparing for Heart of Lions. Definitely, everybody is strong at his home. So, once we are playing at home, they are expecting a win from us so we are also working towards that."

Nations FC will be chasing their third win of the campaign after losing 5 and drawing 2 of their games so far. They will aim to lift themselves out of the relegation zone after matchday 10.

By Suleman Asante