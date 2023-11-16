Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle hopes to resolve attacking shortcomings in next transfer window

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has revealed the need to find a solution to their goal scoring challenges with new signings when the transfer window opens again in January.

The premier league debutants have not had their dream start as they occupy 13th position on the league standings with 11 points. Their bane has been their inability to convert their goal-scoring chances.

Mingle’s side have won 3, drawn 2 and lost 5 of their games so far but Mingle believes the story would have been different if they were clinical in front of goal, and the gaffer is aiming for a revamp of his team.

He said: “That’s what we have now, we have to work on them. Until maybe, when they open the window and we get them, we add to it. But as of now, that’s what we have. Definitely, you create all the chances and you cannot score; definitely, you have to get someone who can finish it off for you. We are doing whatever we have to do, we the coaches, but still the chances we create them, we don’t score. So, there is a problem."

Nations FC are away to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game this weekend.

By Suleman Asante