Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle names Bofoakwa Tano among his worst opponents this season

Despite losing narrowly to Bofoakwa Tano in their matchday 9 premier league clash, Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle has named The Hunters as one of the worst side he has played against so far this season.

Bofoakwa skipper, Saaka Dawuda's spot kick was the difference when both teams locked horns at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, November 5 2023.

Mingle has revealed that Nations were the better side in the game but they did that with very little effort.

He said: "I tell you, I didn't say we had tough customers. We don't play the normal way we played today but we were on top. They were not tougher for us but I will say one of the weakest teams we've played this season. I am telling you. The matches we've played, the competitiveness we've had, we didn't get it today."

Nations are in the relegation zone of the standings and their next game is at home to bottom of the table side, Heart of Lions.

By Suleman Asante