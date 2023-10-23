Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle ‘not surprised’ by his team’s character in Kotoko draw

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has disclosed that his team’s resilience in their 2-2 draw with Kotoko on Sunday, October 22 2023 did not come to him as a surprise.

Nations broke the deadlock through Amidou Diarra on 50 minutes but rallied from behind to salvage a point at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Steven Mukwala restored parity for Kotoko on 88 minutes. The Porcupine Warriors surged ahead in the 92nd minute, thanks to a goal from Michael Kyei Dwamena and believed that this late goal would secure them three points, but the drama was far from over.

In the 104th minute, Diarra once again stepped up, this time converting a penalty to ensure that the spoils were equally shared.

Mingle says he his team’s showing was exactly what he expected.

He told StarTimes at full time: “I’m not surprised at all. The training they’ve been going through, it’s a small thing. They’ve been doing better than what they did today but as you said, inexperience. As time goes on, they will be maturing.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante