Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle refutes claims of sidelining some players

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has denied claims of deliberately selecting new players at the expense of those he met at the club for the Division One League Super Cup competition.

Nations FC is among the clubs partaking in the ongoing championship at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Mingle, in the games played so far has named a handful of members of the team he inherited in his starting line-up. The gaffer has stated that his selection is based on merit and not an attempt to sideline some players.

According to Mingle, the players who played for the club in Division Two were not the same ones who played in Division One to help the team earn top flight promotion, and so it is no surprise if some players couldn’t make the cut.

“It’s not Division One. That’s why we have Second Division Players, first Division Players and Premier Division Players.

“…They (the club) have to bring people who can play. They won’t spend money to come and go back to relegation.

“It’s a competition, the new ones you compete with them. When you are better than them, then you play. If they are better than you, then they play. So, sidelining, we didn’t sideline anybody.

“No coach will have a good player who can play for him to win and you say he is sidelining you,” Mingle said.

By Suleman Asante

