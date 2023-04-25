Nations FC take top spot in Division One Zone 2 as Skyy FC receive six-point deduction

Nations FC have leapfrogged Skyy FC in the race for promotion to the Ghana Premier League from Zone 2 after winning boardroom points from their closest challengers, a statement from the disciplinary committee has revealed.

Sky FC, who were cruising in Zone Two, have been docked six points for fielding an unqualified player.

The Daboase-based have been found guilty of double registration of a player.

Nations FC filed the protest after their opponents after they lost 3-0 at the St. Martins Park, Daboase last month.

The Kumasi-based side accused winger Victor Edgan JNR of not having required Certification for a change in a name, and also using different FIFA ID Numbers ( 10FLEL5) and (1GEDWQ0) with a name Victor Mends in the second round, therefore, making him ‘unqualified’ to feature for the Skyy FC team.

Skyy FC have the opportunity to appeal the decision, however, as it stands Nations FC are back on top of the table.

This means Nations FC are on course to gaining promotion to the topflight league with six game remaining in their zone.

Below is the full verdict:

DECISION - PROTEST - DOL - NATIONS FC VS SKYY FC (1)