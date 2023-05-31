Nations FC to be crowned champions of Zone Two Sunday

Nations FC will be crowned champions of Zone Two after they secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The coronation ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, where they will face Asokwa Deportivo.

Nations FC sealed their promotion two weeks ago with a remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory against WAFA.

They have had an impressive season, notching up 21 wins, 6 draws, and only 2 defeats, accumulating a total of 69 points.

With the final round of matches scheduled for this weekend, they currently hold a comfortable 9-point lead over second-placed Skyy FC Daboase, who are on 60 points with one game remaining.

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, Members of the Division One League Board, and officials from Access Bank will be present at the ceremony to present Nations FC with the winners' trophy, medals, and prize money.