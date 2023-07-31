GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nations FC to make Ghana Premier League debut against Dreams FC

Published on: 31 July 2023
Nations FC to make Ghana Premier League debut against Dreams FC

Newly promoted side Nations FC will make their debut in the Ghana Premier League with an exciting opening match against Dreams FC.

The fixtures for the 2023/24 season were released on Monday, and Nations FC will kick off their campaign by travelling to Dawu to face the MTN FA Cup winners.

After an impressive performance in the previous season, Nations FC secured promotion by topping Division One League Zone II. Now, with their sights set on top-flight football, the team is determined to make a strong impression in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

To bolster their chances, Nations FC has made significant changes, parting ways with 80 percent of their players and planning to sign new experienced players. Additionally, they have appointed Kassim Mingle, who previously guided Bechem United to a commendable third-place finish, as their coach.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, football fans will be eagerly watching Nations FC's progress as they take on established teams and strive to make their mark in the top tier of Ghanaian football.

