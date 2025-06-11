Nations FC trio charged by GFA over misconduct in Basake Holy Stars clash

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has charged three Nations FC players, Rabin Ousmane Sanon, Kofi Mensah, and Emmanuel Annor, for misconduct during their Ghana Premier League match against Basake Holy Stars.

The players face charges under the GFA Disciplinary Code and the Ghana Premier League Regulations, both enacted in 2019. Their actions during the game at the Ampain A.A.K II Park have come under scrutiny.

According to the GFA, Rabin Sanon and Kofi Mensah are alleged to have assaulted match officials, while Kofi Mensah and Emmanuel Annor reportedly caused damage to the tunnel and the gate leading to the dressing room.

The disciplinary action forms part of the GFA’s regulatory framework aimed at maintaining order and protecting the integrity of the competition.

The charged players have been given until Friday, 13th June 2025 to respond to the allegations.