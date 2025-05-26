Nations FC two matches away from a historic first Ghana Premier League title

Nations FC made a giant step towards making history in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend following the team’s impressive 3-0 win against FC Samartex.

The victory means the team is now two matches away from clinching a first Ghana Premier League title.

With the win over FC Samartex, Nations FC now top the Ghana Premier League table with 60 points, three more than Gold Stars in second, and five more than Asante Kotoko in third.

To guarantee winning the league title at the end of the 2024/25 football season, the Abrankese-based club will need to win the two remaining matches against Holy Stars and Heart of Lions.

It is important to note that further slips by Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko will make the job a lot easier for Nations FC.

Next up for the league leaders, they will take on Holy Stars in a crucial game on June 1.

While Nations FC will be chasing the three points to tighten their grip on the top spot, Holy Stars will be fighting for the win to improve their chances of escaping relegation at the end of the campaign.