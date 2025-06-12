Nations FC unfazed by potential departure of Razak Simpson - Kasim Mingle

Nations FC head coach Kasim Mingle has downplayed concerns over the possible departure of team captain Razak Simpson, insisting the club is prepared to move forward without him.

The talented centre-back has been a standout performer in the Ghana Premier League, earning him a regular spot with the Black Stars.

Simpson made his senior international debut during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and has since become a key figure in Otto Addo’s squad.

Amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the former WAFA defender, Coach Mingle revealed that Nations FC has already begun planning for life beyond Simpson.

“I started building the defensive set-up without him. When he is available, he plays at the time when he is available. I don’t allow him to play,” he told Radio Gold.

“So I let some of them play for some time so that the cohesion is there between those who are playing, so when he left [for national assignment], we did not feel his absence."

“Normally, when you see such a thing, you have to know that such a thing will happen, so you have to prepare yourself for it.

“We know there are some deals in the pipeline for him already, so that’s why I said we are building a team minus him at the moment, and we have done that, and definitely we will beef up the squad," he added.

Simpson, 26, recently netted his first senior international goal during the 2025 Unity Cup, helping Ghana secure a 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago at the GTech Stadium in May. He featured in all matches of the tournament, including the 2-1 opening defeat to Nigeria and the third-place match against T&T