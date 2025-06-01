GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Nations FC walk off pitch against Basake Holy Stars in explosive Ghana Premier League title clash

Published on: 01 June 2025
Nations FC are in top form.

Ghana Premier League leaders Nations FC abandoned their penultimate league game against Basake Holy Stars on Sunday after a dramatic walk-off in protest of officiating decisions.

The incident occurred midway through the second half with Holy Stars leading 1-0, following a first-half penalty converted in the 32nd minute. Tensions flared when the referee awarded a second penalty to the home side, a decision that drew furious reactions from the Nations FC bench and players.

An on-field altercation ensued, prompting security personnel to intervene and restore order. Despite attempts to resume play, Nations FC players and technical staff opted to walk off the pitch, leaving match officials and spectators stunned at the controversial turn of events.

 

Nations FC came into the high-stakes clash at Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium four points clear at the top of the table and needing two wins from their final two games to secure a historic first league title.

The outcome of the match, and potentially the title race, now rests with the Ghana Football Association, who are expected to decide on the matter in the coming days.

