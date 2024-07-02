Nations FC's Asamoah Boateng Afriyie ready to handle pressure of playing for Hearts of Oak

Nations FC striker Asamoah Boateng Afriyie has expressed his readiness to handle the pressure that comes with potentially joining Hearts of Oak.

The 26-year-old forward is poised to join the Phobians in the ongoing transfer window and believes that pressure is an inherent part of life, which he is well-equipped to manage.

"Life is all about pressure. It's up to you to know how to deal with it. It's part of us from day one. Every aspect of our life involves pressure. If you don't succeed in life, there's pressure. If you succeed, there's pressure too. I think I'm putting myself under pressure, but I'm working hard to reach my goals. I know how to handle the pressure," he told Happy FM

Hearts of Oak had a challenging season, narrowly avoiding relegation in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. As they look towards the 2024/25 season, the club is focusing on strengthening its squad with new signings.

Afriyie, who is already in Accra, is expected to undergo a medical examination this week before signing a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Afriyie scored 12 goals across competitions for Nations FC, which finished seventh in the league. His impressive form has caught the attention of Hearts of Oak, who are eager to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.