Nations FC's Coach Kassim Mingle acknowledges challenges but remains optimistic about club's progress

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle openly acknowledges the challenges facing the club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

As a newly promoted club, they currently find themselves at the bottom of the table with just 5 points from seven matches, which includes a single win, two draws, and four losses.

Mingle, who previously led Bechem United to two consecutive third-place finishes, shared his thoughts with Radio Gold Sports, saying:

"It's evident that things are not going well, but I'm in the process of building a new team – a youthful and relatively inexperienced squad. It's a work in progress."

He further explained, "When you're forming an entirely new team, it takes time, especially when players are coming from different backgrounds. If they haven't had previous top-tier league experience, it can be a bit challenging for them to adapt."

Mingle remains optimistic about the future, stating, "I'm confident that, starting from tomorrow, we'll begin to see improvements in various aspects, particularly in our goal-scoring abilities."

Nations FC is set to face Real Tamale United, another struggling side, in their eighth-week fixture at the Dr. Kyei Complex on Wednesday, November 1.