Nations FC's Emmanuel Agyeman pursues European dream with FK Babrungas trials

Nations FC winger Emmanuel Agyeman is embarking on an exciting journey to Lithuania for trials with FK Babrungas.

Scheduled to commence on April 25th, 2024, and spanning until May 6th, 2024, these trials offer Agyeman the platform to showcase his skills and potential to the coaching staff at FK Babrungas.

Should Agyeman impress during this period, there's a possibility of his stint with FK Babrungas being extended, contingent upon his performance and meeting the club’s expectations.

This marks a significant milestone in Agyeman's career, underscoring his hard work and dedication to reach this stage.

While Agyeman pursues this promising opportunity abroad, Nations FC, currently just five points behind leaders FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League, remains focused on finishing the season strongly despite it being their debut campaign in the Ghanaian top flight.

With 44 points after 27 games, the Abrankese-based side have exceeded expectations and aims to continue their impressive run with seven matches remaining in the season.

However, Nations FC face a challenge following their recent loss to relegation-threatened Heart of Lions. They are set to regroup and face Bibiani Gold Stars in their upcoming match on Saturday, April 27th, seeking to bounce back and maintain their pursuit of success in the league.