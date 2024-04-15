Nations FC's Kassim Mingle Ocansey clinches Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month award

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey has earned the prestigious title of Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February/March 2024.

This accolade comes as a result of his outstanding leadership, surpassing competitors such as Aboubakar Ouattara of Accra Hearts of Oak, Stephen Frimpong Manso of Bibiani Goldstars, and Ibrahim Tanko of Accra Lions FC.

Mingle's triumph stems from Nations' stellar performance, securing four wins, a draw, and only one defeat in six matches over the past two months.

Accumulating 13 points during this period, the team demonstrated resilience by scoring seven goals while conceding merely two.

In recognition of his achievement, Mingle will be awarded a state-of-the-art 42-inch NASCO television set courtesy of Electroland.

Mingle's impact since his arrival at Nations FC ahead of the 2023/24 season has been palpable, elevating the club to a formidable position in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Presently occupying second place in the standings with 44 points, Nations trails the leaders, Samartex, by a margin of five points after 26 matches.