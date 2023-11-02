Nations FC’s Razak Simpson scoops MVP award in RTU thrashing

Nations FC midfielder, Razak Simpson was named Man of The Match in their 4-0 thrashing of RTU on Wednesday, November 1 2023.

Simpson was solid in midfield for the premier league debutants as they swept aside RTU at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, earning the MVP award at full time.

Mingle’s lads showed they meant business by netting the opening goal on 15 minutes through Asamoah Boateng Afriyie. Afriyie scored his second to double the advantage in the 35th minute.

After recess, Emmanuel Sarkodie netted Nation's third on 67 minutes to put the game beyond the visitors. The Pride of the North were shown no mercy as Emmanuel Agyemang added the fourth on 84 minutes to seal victory for the premier league debutants.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante