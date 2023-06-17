'Naturalised' Gabriel Dadzie's goals help Djibouti win first international silverware

Striker Gabriel Dadzie scored and provided an assist to help Djibouti win their first silverware on Saturday, 17 June 2023.

The efforts of the Ghanaian were enough for the Riverains de la Mer Rouge to beat Pakistan 3-1 to win the Four-Nation tournament in Mauritius.

He tallied two goals; two assists and one man-of-the-match accolade in three matches.

Djibouti topped the table with a 100% winning record.

The Mauritius 4Nations Football Series International friendly had the hosts, Pakistan, Djibouti and Kenya play in a round-robin format.

Mauritius will play Kenya on Sunday, 18 June 2023 to officially end the tournament.