NC boss Dr Amoah reveals spiritual consultations confirm Ghana will win AFCON

Ghana FA Normalization Committee chairman says spiritual consultations have shown that the Black Stars have won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dr Kofi Amoah says the only thing left to confirm the title capture for the first time in 37 years is the support fans must give to coach Kwesi Appiah to help deliver the trophy.

Ghana have not won the title since 1982 and there is intense pressure on leadership to win to bring the trophy home which has led to the approach of getting things done.

Dr Amoah has revealed that all they have worked to ensure the team's success including the spiritual aspect which shows Ghana will win the title.

"Spiritually, we have won the AFCON but the point is that Coach Kwesi Appiah will need the support of every Ghanaian to do that," he told Metro TV.

"He [Kwesi Appiah] has the total support of the president. We are camping in Dubai where we will play two friendly matches. After that, we will march to Egypt for the tournament and I can say on authority that the Black Stars will reside in the best hotels in Egypt.

"We have visited where the team will be training and everything is in place. Everything has been made available to ensure Ghana win the AFCON in Egypt.

"I'll only urge Ghanaians to support Kwesi Appiah when he announces his squad because he will need the support of every Ghanaian to win the trophy," he added.

Amoah has already warned the Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah and the technical team of the Black Stars they will be sacked if they fail to win the title.

The Black Stars will be hoping to end its 37 years trophyless jinx in Egypt.

The last time the African football powerhouse lifted the AFCON was in Libya in 1982 defeating the host nation on penalties.

The Black Stars have come close to win Africa's prestigious in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but have consistently lacked mental concentration.

Ghana are in Group F alongside reigning champions Cameroon, Benin, Guinea Bissau.

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will start from June 21 to July 19.