NC did nothing in thier first six months- NSA Board Chairman

Board Chairman for the National Sports Authority(NSA) Kwadwo Baah Agyemang says the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee(NC) did nothing to change the status of Ghana football during their first tenure in office.

The Normalisation Committee were appointed by FIFA in consulation with the government of Ghana to administer the affairs of football as well as change the status of the FA after a documentary on corruption in Ghana football by Anas Amereyaw which led to the government suspending all football activities in the country.

According to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Committee which was first given six months to operate did nothing during that period.

"Normalization did absolutely nothing in their first six months", he told Atinka FM.

He added that despite changes being made to the committee after their mandate was extended, the committee is still slow in carrying out it duties.

"Changes were made in the committee composition and yet still they are slow in delivering their mandate. I can only give them 37% of job done so far".

The Normalisation Committee have had their mandate extended for another six months and they are expected to organize elections and leave by the end of September.