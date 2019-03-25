NC President Dr Kofi Amoah  celebrates with hundreds of supporters

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah broke protocol on Saturday night following the Black Stars qualification to the 2019 African Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

Dr Kofi Amoah along with Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt Dr F. Hammond joined hundreds of chanting University students to celebrate the team's qualification at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars defeated the Harambee Stars of Kenya by a lone goal thanks to an 81st minute goal by debutant Caleb Ekuban.

Well over an hour after the final whistle, there were colourful scenes as students University of Ghana precisely Vandala chanted and danced in celebration of the team's victory.

"This is what the beautiful game of football is really. Passion, ecstasy and unity. I want to thank these wonderful supporters who were at the stadium long before kick off and are still here long after the final whistle. They deserve to enjoy this moment like every other Ghanaian".

The words of Dr Kofi Amoah were echoed by Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt Dr F Hammond who added that the Afcon in Egypt would light up with such passionate show of support.

He concluded by asking, " Wouldn't it be just great to see these students in Egypt at the Afcon this June"