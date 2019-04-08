NC should rescind its decision on allowing Ghanaian clubs to participate in Africa- Rev Osei Kofi

Ghana Legend Reverend Osei Kofi has cautioned the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee to rescind it's decision on allowing the winners of the Special Competition to represent Ghana in Africa club competition for next season.

As per the rules of CAF, the winner of the Premier League and that of the Association’s Competition be it FA Cup or otherwise would represent the country in Africa club competition.

However, with the suspension of all competitions on the FA calender since the Anas exposé, the Normalisation Committee instituted a competition which will see the Premier League clubs battle for both Champions League qualification as well as the Confederation Cup which also has the Division One clubs on board.

In view of this Ghana's triple Olympian Rev Osei says the basis at which the clubs will compete to qualify for Africa will only see them disgracing the country with their performances.

"If no league has begun, then its better no team represents Ghana to go and disgrace us. I am telling the government to advise the clubs not to go to Africa. The Normalization Committee is supposed to normalise the GFA statutes,but they haven't,what is this special competition for,"he told Esther Abankwa on Angel TV.

The Normalization Committee Special Competition which begun at the end of March this year has been categorized into two sectors, which is the Northern Zones and Southern Zones.