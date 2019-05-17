NC to summon all parties involved in bribery allegations- Augustine Arhinful

Ghana Football Association Special Competition committee member Augustine Arhinful has said that he has alerted the Chairman of the competition Samuel Osei Kuffuor concerning the bribery allegations leveled against some officials of Asante Kotoko.
According to him, the Normalisation Committee will summon all parties involved in this bribery allegations for interrogation.
Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been embroiled in a bribery scandal, amid claims the club attempted to bribe a referee during their Special Competition match against Ashantigold at the weekend.
Retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah is alleging one Kofi Oduro, who claims to have close ties with Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei is demanding a refund of a supposed GH 8,000 he paid to the match officials.
"I have alerted Samuel Osei Kuffour who is our chairman (of the Normalization Committee Organizing Committee) to tell Dr. Kofi Amoah (President of the NC) to invite all the people involved in alleged bribery allegations regarding the Ashgold vs Kotoko match for interrogation", he told Fox FM.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have denied attempting to influence referees in the ongoing Special Competition.
In a press statement, the club has distanced itself from the alleged act. “The Executive Chairman and Management wish to state unequivocally that neither the Executive Chairman nor any official of the club has engaged in such act and neither has the said Sheshela been contracted to engage in the act for and on behalf of the club. “The Executive Chairman and Management and Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have received with shock and dismay news circulating in the news circles of an alleged bribery scandal involving one Sheshela and being linked to the club,” it said.
