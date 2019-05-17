NC to summon all parties involved in bribery allegations- Augustine Arhinful

Ghana Football Association Special Competition committee member Augustine Arhinful has said that he has alerted the Chairman of the competition Samuel Osei Kuffuor concerning the bribery allegations leveled against some officials of Asante Kotoko.

According to him, the Normalisation Committee will summon all parties involved in this bribery allegations for interrogation.

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been embroiled in a bribery scandal, amid claims the club attempted to bribe a referee during their Special Competition match against Ashantigold at the weekend.

Retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah is alleging one Kofi Oduro, who claims to have close ties with Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei is demanding a refund of a supposed GH 8,000 he paid to the match officials.

"I have alerted Samuel Osei Kuffour who is our chairman (of the Normalization Committee Organizing Committee) to tell Dr. Kofi Amoah (President of the NC) to invite all the people involved in alleged bribery allegations regarding the Ashgold vs Kotoko match for interrogation", he told Fox FM.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have denied attempting to influence referees in the ongoing Special Competition.