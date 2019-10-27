NDC congratulates new Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president-elect, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.

The Minority in a press statement issued on Friday stated that, after months of rigorous cleanup in Ghana’s football, the election of Mr Okraku marks a special day in the sector and must be recognised as such.

“It is our hope that this election brings to an end to any internal wrangling and marks the rebirth of a united football family under one great leadership with Ghana Football being the ultimate beneficiary,” the Minority said in the press release.

Mr Okraku was elected the new GFA President after his closest rival George Afriyie conceded defeat before the third round of voting at Friday’s Elective Congress held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

In the first round, Kurt Okraku received 44 votes in the first round, George Afriyie 40, Nana Yaw Amponsah 27 and Fred Pappoe had six.

The other two candidates Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah had no vote.

The second-round contest saw three candidates, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, and Nana Yaw Amponsah as Fred Pappoe withdrew and Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah were knocked out because of their least votes in the first round.

Kurt Okraku won the second round with 59 votes, 16 more than George Afriyie.

Nana Yaw Amponsah finished with the least votes as he earned 16.

Kurt Okraku received 93 votes and was declared as new GFA President.

The minority press release also said they will give their unerring support to the 24th President in GFA’s 62-year history and guide him develop the Ghana football.

