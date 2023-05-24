Negative media reportage hindering progress of Ghana football, says Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Randy Abbey has highlighted the detrimental impact of negative media coverage on the advancement of Ghanaian football.

Abbey, who is also the president of Kpando Heart of Lions, expressed concern over the media's focus on negative reporting, which he believes hampers the effective administration and development of Ghana football.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Abbey stated, "Negative reportage by the media is one problem affecting Ghana football."

He emphasised that the media's emphasis on negative stories creates challenges for the overall management and progress of the sport in the country.

Abbey further revealed that plans are underway to strengthen Kpando Heart of Lions as they prepare for their return to the Ghana Premier League.

He stated, "We'll beef up the team; we'll improve it; it's obvious." This indicates the club's commitment to enhancing their squad and ensuring competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Heart of Lions secured their promotion to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after emerging as champions of Zone 3 in the Division One League.