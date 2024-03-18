Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe appointed Head of PR and Strategy at Ghana Football Association

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has taken on a crucial role as the Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Bringing several years of extensive experience in sports management, marketing, media, strategy, and human capital development, Amstrong is poised to make a significant impact in his new position.

His impressive career spans across reputable organisations such as Unilever, Maersk, the British Council, and Multimedia Broadcasting Corporation, highlighting his dedication to excellence and innovation in the field.

In his role as Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil will spearhead efforts to modernise the GFA's communication strategies and elevate its public image. His responsibilities include leading strategic initiatives aimed at rebuilding trust, fostering transparency, and nurturing relationships within the football community and beyond.

Neil's proven track record in securing substantial sponsorships locally and internationally, coupled with his experience as a FIFA Instructor in Administration, positions him as a catalyst for positive change in the football landscape.

His appointment marks a significant step forward in the GFA's mission to regain trust and redefine its standing as a leading entity in African Football.

With Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe leading the GFA's Public Relations efforts, a transformative era is anticipated for the Association. As the GFA continues to strengthen its leadership team, its commitment to advancing football in Ghana remains unwavering.