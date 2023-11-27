Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe calls for Chris Hughton's sacking after disappointing performances

Former Hearts of Oak managing director Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has expressed strong opinions on the tenure of Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton, insisting that the coach should have been sacked following Ghana's recent defeats to Mexico and the USA.

In the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Ghana faced Mexico and the USA in friendly matches, suffering a 2-0 defeat against the CONCACAF champions and a 4-0 loss to the US men's national team. Despite reports suggesting Hughton was on the verge of being sacked, he was retained for the first two World Cup qualifier games against Madagascar and Comoros.

After a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Madagascar in their Group I opener, the Black Stars experienced a shocking 1-0 defeat against Comoros. Armstrong-Mortagbe, in a recent interview, voiced his concerns about the team's lack of progression under Hughton and called for a coaching change.

“It becomes difficult to see where Mr. Hughton is taking the team, and this is not limited to the last two games. If I were a member of the GFA Executive Council, I would be moving that we contemplate a coaching change," Armstrong-Mortagbe stated in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Ghana are currently focusing on the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast.