Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe reveals Ghana FA target for the next three-years

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, the Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) says his outfit is keen about improving the level of coaching and refereeing in the next three-years.

There have been numerous concerns with the performance of both coaches and referees in the country.

And according to Neil Armstrong, the domestic football governing body (GFA) is now bent of resolving coaching and refereeing problems in the coming years.

“In the first four years of Kurt, a concept called â€˜The football DNA’ was launched, which has to do with the philosophy of our game. Our DNA is about â€˜Agoro’ ball but it comes with a purpose. All coaches being trained in the country are expose to it. We know our strength to be producing the best midfielders so it becomes a heavy part of our philosophy”

“It is being pushed hard at the level of our coaching education. It part of the curriculum used in training our coaches at the moment” he said.

Citing refereeing as another bid challenge in Ghana football, Neil Armstrong affirmed measure are in place to improve the standard of referees in the country.

“Refereeing is another big issue. When Kurt assumed office, refereeing and coaching was his biggest problem and these things take time to resolve. Several referees were caught in the Number 12 documentary so you need to build up again. Now, a few of them are getting to the FIFA level and getting to referee in tournaments. There have been complains week-in-week-out regarding performance of referees and those are things we want to work on in the next three years to improve the image of our game” he added.