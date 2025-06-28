Neom ready to meet £70m West Ham valuation for Mohammed Kudus

Saudi club Neom SC are prepared to meet West Ham’s £70 million valuation for Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, positioning themselves to ignite a summer transfer race, according to reports.

Kudus, 24, aims to move on this summer, prioritizing Champions League football over a domestic switch.

While his contract includes an £85 million release clause for Premier League clubs, West Ham are reportedly ready to accept lower offers, around £70 million, reflecting the winger’s desire to leave.

Neom SC, a newly promoted side backed by Saudi Arabia’s ambitious NEOM megaproject, are now reportedly ready to match West Ham’s asking priceâ€”although the ultimate decision lies with Kudus himself.

Other Premier League teams, including Chelsea and Newcastle, have conducted early assessments, while Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are also monitoring developments closely.

Tottenham are understood to have interest but are considered a fallback option if their primary targets fall through.

Kudus has expressed a willingness to consider his options carefully before making a decision. His aim remains to feature in Europe’s premier competition, which Saudi football cannot offer at present.

West Ham, managing financial constraints, appear inclined to negotiate if a suitable offer arrives.

Neom are now emerging as serious contenders willing to meet that price, cementing a growing trend of ambitious Saudi clubs targeting Premier League talent.

With the player’s release clause window opening from July 1 to 10, the coming weeks could be pivotal in determining whether Kudus joins the race, with Neom ready to compete head-to-head with European giants for his signature.