Netherlands eliminate South Africa from Women's World Cup

South Africa's Banyana Banyana displayed unwavering determination in their Women's World Cup last-16 showdown against the Netherlands, but fell short in a 2-0 defeat.

The Dutch secured a coveted spot in the quarter-finals with goals courtesy of Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn.

Banyana Banyana showed grit throughout the match, with Thembi Kgatlana posing a constant threat to the Dutch defence. However, Daphne van Domselaar's impressive saves denied South Africa any breakthrough moments. The Netherlands took an early lead as Roord capitalized on a corner kick, showcasing their clinical edge.

Despite the setback, South Africa regrouped and continued to push forward, with moments of attacking brilliance. In the second half, Lieke Martens' goal was disallowed following a VAR review due to an offside position, but Beerensteyn capitalized on a goalkeeping error to secure the Dutch team's second goal.

South Africa remained resilient, exemplified by Linda Motlhalo's powerful shot that was expertly saved by the Dutch goalkeeper as the Dutch held their ground, securing the win and setting the stage for a quarter-final clash against Spain.

Despite the defeat, Banyana Banyana's valiant efforts showcased their strength and determination, leaving a lasting impression on the World Cup stage.