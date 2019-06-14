Netherlands international Memphis Depay to visit Ghana again

Former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay has confirmed he will soon visit Ghana for the second time.

Depay, born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother last year was in his father’s country to spend some time.

Depay last year visited the West African country with members is his Memphis Foundation and donated sporting equipment such as footballs, jerseys, shin guards, football boots, trophies and Goalball equipment to the Cape Coast Deaf and Blind school and the Ghana Blind Sports Association.

After taking part in some of the sporting activities with the deaf and blind students, pledged to support the school in the training of the students in soccer, swimming, blind football, Goalball and other sporting activities.

The Lyon star announced that the foundation would construct a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool for the school this year, adding that he would visit the school once every year to train the students.

Depay on his visit is expected to hold meetings with Anopa project and the Ghana Blind Sports Association on all the project he has promised the organizations.

He is expected to arrive on June 22 and leave the shores of the country on June 26.

Depay opted to play international football for the Netherlands despite interest from Ghana Football Association.