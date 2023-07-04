GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 July 2023
Netherlands star Georginio Wijnaldum meets Ghana's national Chief Imam

 

Paris Saint-Germain and Holland midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum has met Ghana's national Chief Imam Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. 

The former Liverpool star, who has been in Ghana for vacation with Dutch international teammate Memphis Depay, visited the Chief Imam at his premises in Accra.

Wijnaldum and Depay have been involved in several activities while in Ghana, helping fund the renovation of a boxing gym in Accra as well as visiting the Cape Coast school for the deaf.

"Very grateful to meet the incredibly inspiring 104 year old Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the Chief Imam of Ghana and member of the National Peace Council," he posted on Twitter.

The 32-year-old will be joining his Paris Saint-Germain teammates later this month for pre-season ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

The Rotterdam-born footballer spent the last two seasons on loan at Italian outfit AS Roma, helping them win the maiden edition of the UEFA Conference league.

Last season, Wijnaldum spent most of his time on the sidelines due to injury as Roma reached the final of the Europa League.

Wijnaldum was raised by a Ghanaian step-father and was using the name Boateng before deciding to drop it few years ago.

